By Sam Bridge

Fri 18 Sep 2020

By Sam Bridge

Abu Dhabi launches coronavirus quarantine wristband for international visitors

Wristband has to be worn until visitors complete a mandatory 14-day self-isolation as part of plans to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Abu Dhabi launches coronavirus quarantine wristband for international visitors

International travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi must now wear a quarantine wristband under new government guidelines announced on Thursday evening.

The wristband has to be worn until visitors complete a mandatory 14-day self-isolation as part of plans to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the emirate, a tweet by the official Abu Dhabi Media Office explained.

The tag is being given to passengers arriving at all Abu Dhabi entry points under new regulations set out by the Abu Dhabi Crisis, Emergency and Disasters Committee to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, authorities said: "The electronic wristband helps to track quarantine cases. Failure to adhere to the instructions or procedures will incur fines... the quarantine guidelines aim to protect travellers and community members."

The new guidelines follow an announcement by Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s business and lifestyle destination, about the launch of a Wellness Ambassador initiative to welcome visitors back after the impact of coronavirus.

The new program focuses on protecting the health and wellbeing of customers of The Galleria (pictured below), guests of the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi and Rosewood Abu Dhabi hotels.

The initiative was first launched in June by Etihad Airways, as part of its expanded health and hygiene programme in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and is now being adopted by multiple customer facing entities around Abu Dhabi.

The move is in line with the wider initiatives across the emirate to promote health and safety for members of the community.

Last month, authorities in Abu Dhabi approved two tests which allow entry into the emirate, while continuing precautionary measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The guidelines permit travel into Abu Dhabi within 48 hours of receiving a negative PCR test result.

Measures will also allow entry within 48 hours of receiving a negative DPI laser test result, provided there is also a negative PCR test result received within six days prior to entry.

