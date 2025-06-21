UAE flight suspension updates; 4-day work week in Dubai; Public holiday dates announced; New Saudi dining rules, Piers Morgan interview – 10 things you missed this week

From escalating regional tensions disrupting UAE airline routes to flexible work weeks reshaping the Dubai summer, this week has brought a mix of major developments across the Gulf.

Dubai’s real estate market continues its record-breaking momentum, while Abu Dhabi quietly asserts itself as a rising investment magnet. Saudi Arabia has unveiled new food transparency rules, the UAE confirmed the Hijri New Year public holiday, and outspoken broadcaster Piers Morgan gave a headline-shifting interview on Gaza, Israel and Trump.

Catch up on 10 of the biggest stories this week, as selected by Arabian Business editors.

Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia announce further suspensions and cancellations of flights to and from UAE

UAE airline flight suspensions: flydubai, Etihad, Air Arabia and Emirates travel update

UAE airlines continue to report suspensions and cancellations of flights as conflict between Israel and Iran impacts airspace and travel.

UAE carriers Etihad, flydubai, Air Arabia and Emirates have all announced suspended flights and airports have issued travel advisories amid closed air space and disrupted travel routes in the region.

Flights from the UAE carriers to destinations, including Iran, Israel, Russia, Jordan and Iraq have been suspended. See the latest travel news here and check with airlines and updates for live updates.

Dubai announces 4-day week and flexible hours for some workers

The Dubai Government has announced new working hour rules for employees.

Flexible operating hours and a four-day week will be available to some employees throughout the summer as part of an initiative to enhance work-life balance.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) announced the implementation of the “Our Flexible Summer” initiative across all Dubai Government entities, following the success of its pilot phase in 2024.

UAE announces Hijri New Year holiday for public and private sector

The UAE has announced a private sector holiday to mark the Hijri New Year.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that Friday, June 27 will be an official paid holiday for private sector companies in the UAE on the occasion of the new Hijri year 1447 AH. It means a 3-day weekend for many, with an extended break from June 27 to 29.

It follows an earlier announcement by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) to designate the same day as a holiday for public sector workers. The FAHR issued a circular to all ministries and federal entities, stating that the Hijri New Year holiday for the year 1447 AH will fall on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Saudi Arabia announces major new food and dining rules

Saudi Arabia is set to introduce major new food rules and guidelines for restaurant and café menus from July 1.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has announced the imminent implementation of new technical regulations for food. These regulations are designed to enhance food transparency and provide consumers with comprehensive information when dining out, empowering them to make informed nutritional decisions.

SFDA noted that starting July 1, 2025, food establishments will be mandated to display detailed nutritional information on their menus. This includes placing a “saltshaker” label next to meals high in sodium as a clear guide, disclosing the caffeine content of beverages, and indicating the estimated time required to burn off the calories from a meal.

The UAE recorded a 98 per cent rise in millionaires over the past decade, with the number reaching 130,500 HNWIs by the end of 2024. Image: Shutterstock

The great wealth migration: How Dubai became the world’s top millionaire magnet

In recent times, Dubai has seen sharp growth in the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) relocating to the country. The UAE has solidified its position as the top destination for millionaires, with an increasing inflow of wealthy individuals — more than any other country in the world.

In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, Louis Harding, CEO of Betterhomes Dubai, said: “Wealth is moving where it’s treated best. Dubai’s appeal to HNWIs lies in a rare combination: zero income tax, political stability, world-class infrastructure, and a strategic location within an 8-hour flight to two-thirds of the world’s population. It’s not just about escaping taxes — it’s about building a secure, global life. The city now offers what few others can: capital preservation, mobility, and clarity in an uncertain world.”

According to a recent report by Betterhomes, the UAE emerged as the 14th largest wealth market globally, housing 130,500 dollar millionaires, indicating a 98 per cent surge in the last decade.

Piers Morgan’s recent commentary on Israel’s military campaign has marked a significant pivot

Piers Morgan on Gaza, Israel and Trump: ‘Unacceptable’ war must end as global opinion shifts

It wasn’t a soundbite or a headline that signalled Piers Morgan’s evolving stance on Gaza. It was a shift in tone – a colder assessment, a sharper demand for accountability, and a firmer insistence on facts. In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, Morgan, never one to back away from controversy, appeared less concerned with provocation, and more concerned with principle.

For a man long associated with Western media orthodoxy, Morgan’s recent commentary on Israel’s military campaign has marked a significant pivot. Though he never explicitly said “I changed my mind,” the message was clear throughout – the facts have changed, and so has he. “What they’re doing now is unjustified, unacceptable, probably illegal – and it needs to stop,” he says of the Israeli military campaign.

This statement represents a marked departure for a media figure whose initial reaction to Hamas’ October attack reflected the narrative of Israel’s “right to defend itself.” That shift, from supportive understanding to public criticism, mirrors a broader transformation taking place across Western capitals, newsrooms, and public opinion.

UAE offers Corporate Tax fine waiver — but deadline looms

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) is urging corporate taxpayers across the UAE to register for corporate tax and file returns within the legal deadline to avoid administrative penalties, under a limited-time waiver introduced by Cabinet Decision.

The waiver applies to both taxable entities and exempt persons required to register, provided they submit their corporate tax registration and file their first tax return or annual declaration within seven months from the end of their first tax period.

The FTA clarified that the exemption from late registration fines only applies to the first tax period, regardless of whether the due date falls before or after the decision came into effect.

The Palm Jumeirah remains Dubai’s premier ultra-prime location, recording 34 $10 million-plus transactions in Q1 2025 valued at $562.8 million. Image: Shutterstock

Dubai real estate: Sales of homes worth more than $2.7m increase tenfold in 4 years; top millionaire neighbourhoods revealed

Dubai’s prime residential property market has entered its fourth consecutive year of growth, with Savills Middle East reporting sustained increases in both value and volume across the city’s most exclusive neighbourhoods.

According to the newly released Savills Dubai Prime Residential 2025 report, the number of AED10m+ ($2.7m+) home sales rose from 469 in 2020 to a record-breaking 4,670 in 2024 — a tenfold increase.

In Q1 2025 alone, more than 1,300 such properties changed hands, up 31 per cent year-on-year.

Construction began last week on the first station at Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai real estate: Metro Blue Line to turn infrastructure into wealth generator, says fäm Properties CEO

Construction has begun on Dubai’s Metro Blue Line expansion, with a property expert predicting the infrastructure project will transform the emirate’s urban economy and turn connectivity into real estate currency.

Firas Al Msaadi, CEO of fäm Properties, said the Blue Line will have implications for Dubai’s real estate market as the city advances its position as a global, liveable, and investable destination.

Construction began last week with the laying of the foundation stone for the first station at Dubai Creek Harbour.

Reem Island and Yas Island are delivering the highest rental yields, owing to attractive pricing and location, experts said Image: Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi is driving ‘significant opportunity’ amid UAE real estate surge, experts say

While the UAE’s real estate spotlight has long been focused on Dubai, Abu Dhabi has been crafting a quieter, yet no less powerful, growth story.

In a series of exclusive interviews, leading real estate experts revealed how the capital’s property market is becoming a magnet for both domestic and international investors—driven by smart planning, long-term vision, and a wave of infrastructure and lifestyle upgrades.

“Abu Dhabi has surpassed Oslo to become the city with the highest concentration of sovereign wealth,” Ali Ishaq, Head of Residential Agency in Abu Dhabi told Arabian Business.