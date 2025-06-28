UAE petrol prices to change; Dubai real estate hotspots; Millionaire investment tips; Leave guide and 2026 holiday dates – 10 things you missed this week

From UAE petrol price changes and new credit rules to real estate innovations and millionaire savings plans, the Gulf is seeing rapid shifts in finance and lifestyle.

Meanwhile, smart city projects, public sector reforms, and Ramadan 2026 forecasts are helping shape the months ahead.

Catch up with 10 of the biggest stories this week, as selected by Arabian Business editors.

UAE petrol prices to change for July 2025

The UAE is set to announce petrol prices for July 2025 in the next few days.

Petrol prices have remained virtually unchanged for the past three months, following two months of freezes to the cost of filling up at the pump.

Despite the current stability, it is currently significantly cheaper to fill up a tank than year ago, with all categories becoming more affordable, despite prices fluctuating throughout the past 12 months.

Saudi Arabia uses digital technology for 79 per cent of retail payments

Saudi Arabia announces new credit card rules

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) has announced updated credit card rules.

The updated regulations will be for credit card issuance and operation, targeting cost reduction for customers whilst increasing disclosure and transparency levels, and will take effect within 30 to 90 days.

Under the updated framework, credit card issuers must notify customers of fee changes via SMS, with customers permitted to terminate their agreements within 14 days of receiving such notices. E-wallet top-ups via credit cards will no longer incur charges. The regulations establish new fee structures for cash withdrawals. For amounts below SR2,500, fees are capped at 3 per cent of the transaction value.

Etihad Credit Bureau partners with DubaiNow to allow users to access credit reports and scores directly in-app. Picture for illustrative purposes only

Dubai residents can now instantly check credit scores online

Dubai residents can now check their credit reports and scores directly through the DubaiNow app, thanks to a new integration with the Etihad Credit Bureau.

The collaboration between Etihad Credit Bureau (ECB) and DubaiNow, the UAE’s leading unified government services app, allows users to access their personal Credit Report and Credit Score in real time with a single click—simplifying financial planning and enhancing digital accessibility.

DubaiNow offers more than 300 integrated services from both government and private sector entities. With the new feature, users can log in to the app and instantly view their credit insights—supporting informed financial decisions and streamlining access to key personal data.

Dubai has redefined property acquisition by intertwining real estate with identity, curating branded ecosystems that resonate with high-net-worth individuals. Image: Shutterstock

UAE real estate: 6 major hotspots to invest in right now, delivering 9% returns

The UAE’s real estate sector recorded transactions worth over AED 239bn (approximately $65bn) in the first quarter of 2024, according to official figures.

Property consultancy Whitewill has identified six locations drawing investor attention during the summer period.

According to the analysis, the market favours projects combining lifestyle, location, and financial returns.

Indian Aces 2025: Meet the Gulf’s most powerful Indian business leaders

The Indian business community remains an indispensable pillar of the United Arab Emirates’ economic architecture.

These entrepreneurs, executives, and visionaries – many of whom are celebrated in our Indian Aces 2025 power list – have transformed industries across the Emirates.

From retail and healthcare to technology and construction, these business leaders have created enterprises that form the backbone of the region’s economic landscape.

Dubai real estate: How to buy property for $545 – tokenization explained

Dubai is reshaping access to real estate with a new government-backed platform that lets investors own a slice of the city’s booming property market for as little as AED 2,000.

By turning property into digital tokens, the initiative introduces a new model of ownership that aims to make real estate investment faster, more flexible, and more accessible — all within a regulated blockchain ecosystem.

But, what exactly is Dubai real estate tokenization and how does it actually work?

Ajman reduces work hours and launches remote work Fridays from July1

Ajman has unveiled a new plan with reduced hours and remote work on Fridays. The “Balanced Summer” initiative for government employees is aimed at promoting work-life balance, family cohesion, and environmental sustainability during the summer months.

The plan was approved during a meeting of the Ajman Executive Council chaired by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman. Under the initiative, 100 per cent remote work will be in effect every Friday from July 1 to August 22, 2025.

In addition, working hours from Monday to Thursday will be reduced to seven hours, running from 7.30 am to 2.30 pm across all government entities.

UAE Ramadan and Eid 2026: expected dates announced

UAE Ramadan and Eid 2026: Expected dates for Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha announced

Expected dates for Ramadan 2026 in the UAE have been announced by the Emirates Astronomy Society.

The Emirates Astronomy Society forecasts Ramadan will begin on February 18, 2026, with Eid Al Fitr likely on March 20 and Eid Al Adha on May 27.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, shared expected dates for holidays and events next year.

UAE residents need nearly $1,800 monthly to become millionaires in 10 years, financial experts reveal

The UAE’s wealth creation ecosystem has produced some of the world’s fastest-growing millionaire population, with specific strategies emerging for building seven-figure wealth.

Anchored by zero personal income tax, 100 per cent foreign ownership rules, and $817 billion in non-oil trade, the nation has transformed into a magnet for entrepreneurs, investors, and high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) seeking to drive their way to millionaire status

But, how much can one build and save to hit AED1 million in the UAE?

UAE Leave Guide 2025: Every type of holiday you’re entitled to explained

UAE workers will enjoy a public holiday on Friday, June 27, to mark the Islamic New Year — giving many a long weekend.

But did you know there are nine official types of leave you’re entitled to in the UAE?

From annual holidays and sick leave to study breaks and maternity support, here’s your full guide to every type of leave under UAE Labour Law in 2025.